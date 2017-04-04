Venezuelan security forces used tear gas, water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters in Caracas on Tuesday after authorities blocked their planned opposition rally in the country's capital.

Tensions have remained high in Venezuela's long-running political standoff after the Supreme Court which has consistently sided with the country's President Nicolas Maduro annulled the opposition-led congress' functions last week.

However it retracted the ruling over the weekend, the National Assembly remains powerless due to previous court judgments.

"We're going to get rid of them, but we have to fight," said Jose Zapata, a 57-year-old electrician who attended the protests.

Witnesses said police pepper-sprayed various opposition leaders including National Assembly head Julio Borges, twice-presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, and Lilian Tintori, wife of prominent jailed activist Leopoldo Lopez.

TRT World spoke to Noris Argotte in Caracas for the latest.