ISTANBUL — Of the more than 55 million voters expected to go to the polls on April 16 in Turkey, some 10.5 million live in Istanbul, the most populated city in the country. In many ways, Istanbul's diversity, history, modernity, politics and multicultural groups is a barometer for the rest of Turkey.

The upcoming referendum is a vote on a constitutional amendment package that if accepted, paves the way for a fully fledged presidential system, while abolishing the position of the prime minister. The proposed changes also include increasing the number of MPs from 550 to 600, and would lower the minimum age required to become an MP from 25 to 18.

We visited six districts across Istanbul: Bagcilar, Fatih, Taksim and Besiktas on the European side, and Uskudar and Kadikoy on the Asian side. We hit the streets and spoke to Istanbulites about their thoughts on the upcoming referendum, what they will vote and why.

Fazli Seker, grandfather

We met Fazli Seker in the working class, mainly conservative, suburb of Bagcilar, on the western side of Istanbul. He told us that, in his view, any campaigning would have little impact as both "yes" and "no" voters were so entrenched in their respective positions.

The country has been set back for a hundred years because of coalitions. First, [the presidential system] will save us from coalitions. Second, it will save us from the rule of others. We will be ruled by the nation, the nation will rule, it's as simple as that. - undefined

Munteha Celebi, 33, homemaker, dual German Turkish nationality

We spoke to Munteha Celebi in Istanbul's bustling Taksim Square, in the heart of the city. She lives in Cologne, Germany, and has one child. She will vote "no," and was concerned that the referendum would concentrate too much power in the hands of a single individual.

I find it ridiculous that one person would govern a huge country, to decide on behalf of tonnes of people. - undefined

Duygu, 22, Faruk, 22, Aylin, 24, university students, German Turks

Duygu, Faruk and Aylin are all German Turks who live in Stuttgart, Germany. They had already cast their votes — all in favour of the proposed changes — upon arrival to Istanbul.

You can see better from the outside how Turkey is developing. German media is showing Turkey in a bad light. We already voted "yes" at the airport [upon landing in Istanbul]. I hope the changes will be for the better and Turkey will get stronger. - Faruk - undefined

Ayse Demirel, 18, student

Ayse Demirel was strolling through the central neighbourhood of Besiktas, a secular stronghold on the European side of Istanbul. She says she will vote "no" because she is worried that Turkey was veering away from its secularist principles.

I think women should be free. I think they're trying to make us forget [Mustafa Kemal] Ataturk. That's why I will vote "no". - undefined

Ayhan Kilicarslan, 55, retired accountant

Ayhan Kilicarslan views the debate surrounding the referendum as a sort of "war of independence," arguing the "yes" vote is necessary to eliminate foreign influence on Turkish politics. He was visiting the neighbourhood of Fatih when we interviewed him, but is usually based in the northern Anatolian city of Corum, in the Black Sea region.

If the non-Muslims in Holland and Germany are saying "no", I need to vote "yes" as a Muslim, as a Turkish citizen. Since the Ottoman times, we've been living off [the riches of] this land, we've been standing guard over this land — so we need to say "yes". - undefined

Omer Goksu, 44, furniture maker