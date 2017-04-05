France's centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron kept his position as favourite to win the upcoming election after a televised debate on Tuesday night. Up against his main far-right rival Marine Le Pen, he clashed over France's position on Europe.

Just 19 days before the election, polls suggest that Macron is the favourite candidate to win, and this was supported by a snap survey after the debate that placed him as the second most convincing performer in the four-hour marathon of 11 candidates.

"Nationalism is war. I know it. I come from a region that is full of graveyards," Macron said in criticism of Le Pen, the leader of the eurosceptic National Front. Macron comes from the Somme region, a major battlefield in World War One.

Le Pen, who wants to leave the euro, hold a referendum on European Union membership and curb immigration, in return accused Macron of "speaking like old fossils that are at least 50 years old."

Macron replied by saying that his rival was repeating "the same lies" uttered by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the National Front, for 40 years.