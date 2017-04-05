WORLD
Colombia announces $14M food aid for mudslide-hit towns
Nearly 300 people died after mudslides triggered by floods from heavy rains devastated the southwestern town of Mocoa.
As many as 43 children were killed in the disaster. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2017

Colombia's government has allocated $14 million in food aid for areas worst-hit by last week's mudslides as hopes of finding more survivors fades.

At least 273 people were killed after mudslides triggered by floods from heavy rains devastated the southwestern town of Mocoa last Friday.

As many as 43 children were killed in the disaster.

Residents are being immunised as rescue teams try to bury the dead as quickly as possible to prevent spread of disease.

Surviving residents are trying to salvage whatever belongings they can to start a new life.

"I have three young children and the situation here is very, very, serious," Daniel Javijoy, a survivor from Friday's landslide said.

Journalist Dimitri O'Donell spent time in Mocoa.

SOURCE:TRT World
