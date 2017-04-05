Colombia's government has allocated $14 million in food aid for areas worst-hit by last week's mudslides as hopes of finding more survivors fades.

At least 273 people were killed after mudslides triggered by floods from heavy rains devastated the southwestern town of Mocoa last Friday.

As many as 43 children were killed in the disaster.

Residents are being immunised as rescue teams try to bury the dead as quickly as possible to prevent spread of disease.