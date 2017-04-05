Four hours into meetings, and Mustafa Ceric is still holding court. The 65-year-old cleric is still clearly popular; the young and the old — and in all manner of attire — flock him to greet at a book launch at the Gazi Husrev Begova Library in the centre of Bascarsija.

Nearly everyone in the room wants to shake hands with him. Although dozens are waiting in line, Ceric is composed. Approaching those who are left behind after the talk, he asks about the health of each one.

Bosnia and Herzegovina experienced a genocide in 1995, 3 years after it was recognised as a country in 1992. The nation's leading cleric, Ceric served as the Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1993 to 2013. He later ran in the 2014 presidential election as an independent.

The country is still recovering from the effects of the Bosnian War, a deadly conflict between Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and those of the Bosnian Serb and Bosnian Croat entities in early 1990's. After enduring the Srebrenica genocide, are Bosnians optimistic?

MUSTAFA CERIC: People who have survived genocide are becoming more cautious and suspicious of the possibility of another genocide.

If you ask the Jewish people if they predict that the holocaust can be repeated, you will never get the answer ‘no'— even though they say "never again." So after what happened in Bosnia — this "never again"— failed.

But we believe in God; we believe that God will decide in the end.

What we should do is to think and work as if genocide will never occur again, but we must prepare for the possibility of another genocide.

We have to work and we have to live as peace will be forever. But at the same time, we live as though war will happen again.

What are your views of Serbian President-elect Aleksandar Vucic — and his recent win?

MC: I am worried that all those who denied genocide can do it again. Serbian politicians tell us they are on the side of Bosnia, but we don't see that.

Vucic is playing politics.

He hasn't changed, and he's not done anything to prove that he's changed. He supported Republika Srpska [the pan-Serbian political group under the Serbian army during the conflict]. He does not admit to the genocide.

You cannot reconcile with words, but actions. He tells us sweet words, but we want to see sweet deeds to reconcile.

Bosnian Islamic leader Mustafa Ceric (2ndL), Cardinal Vinko Puljic (3rdL), head of Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej (4thL) and hundreds of religious leaders take part in an ecumenical procession through the streets of Sarajevo, on September 11, 2012.

In September 2016, the EU accepted the country's membership application. But Bosnians remain concerned about escalating Serbian militancy. Do you predict any problems for Bosnia's EU bid?

MC: Bosnia will become part of the EU, because there is no peace in Europe if there is no peace in the Balkans. And there is no peace in the Balkans if there is no peace in Bosnia.