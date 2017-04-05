Daesh gunmen on Wednesday opened fire and later blew themselves up in the Iraqi city of Tikrit, killing at least 31 people and wounding 42.

​The militants, who were disguised as police officers and driving a police car, targeted a police checkpoint and a police colonel's home.

Iraqi police said there were around 10 attackers, including two suicide bombers.

Daesh's Amaq news agency said seven suicide fighters attacked a police position and the home of the head of the city's counter-terrorism service, who was killed.

The assailants blew themselves up when they ran out of ammunition, it said.

A total of 31 bodies were taken to hospital, including 14 policemen, said Nawfal Mustafa, a doctor at the city's main hospital.

The death toll rose during the morning as the bodies of civilians killed in shops were found.