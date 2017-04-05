Last week Mubarak was acquitted. The day of his arrest and televised court appearance there was a sense of disbelief in Egypt. Seeing him in prison was surreal, and made the reality of the 25 January Revolution all the more palpable. Things were moving forward, and the man who had been at the helm and oversaw a 30-year period of declining standards of living, education and equality – was actually in prison.

Egyptians (and most Arabs) had become accustomed to the immunity and impunity of their dictators. After millions demonstrated, and hundreds lost their lives to transform the ruling system, seeing him in his cell facing charges, provided a more concrete sense of a "paradigm shift," which one would expect after such a social upheaval.

One of the main reasons for this was the belief that, if Mubarak only represents the tip of the iceberg of the "deep-state" filled with corrupt institutions and individuals – and a security apparatus with ultimate control – then those who continue to have power in this "deep state" wouldn't agree to the symbolic adjudication of one of their own. If the change they were making was superficial, then they would have chosen other scapegoats, perhaps the Mubarak sons and their cronies? But, this wasn't the case, leaving many to believe that Mubarak was being tried by the uprising that overthrew him. As a result, for those who sacrificed for his removal, the Mubarak trial was cathartic at the time.

Ironically, his release provides a catharsis of a very different kind, for those Egyptians that have toiled through the post-2011 period watching the methodical evisceration of the memory of the uprising – still the most significant and inspiring period for an entire generation.

Ever since the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces took over after Mubarak's ouster, and one after another, successive regimes did their part in tarnishing that period. They all played a part; whether through SCAF's use of brutal force to limit the scope of the movement, or the Muslim Brotherhood's attempts to run away with power through an asinine attempt at coalition building with old regime institutions that eventually backfired; or the the current regime's blatant contempt for 25 January.

Mubarak's continued presence in prison seemed like a meaningless pittance, especially as it was, in the end, only due to his conviction on petty corruption charges. By the time he had been acquitted, his sons – one of whom (Gamal) had been the engineer of the cohort of cronies at the heart of his regime in the 2000's – had already been free. They were engaged in a publicity campaign of sorts, appearing at football games and other public events. To top it all off, their assets were mostly liquid.