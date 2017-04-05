Turkish hospitals have admitted dozens of civilians injured in a suspected chemical weapons attack in the neighbouring northwestern Syrian province of Idlib on Tuesday.

Patients are fully sterilised on the Syrian side of the border and then transferred across the border to be loaded onto an ambulance and then transferred to a Turkish hospital in the city of Reyhanli.

One survivor on Tuesday's attack, Weda Ajaj, said she could not even recall how she came to be laying on a hospital bed in Turkey.

"I was at home with my family. We were sleeping and woke up with the explosion. We have been affected by the gas. We could not stand up. We kept falling down," the 24-year-old said.