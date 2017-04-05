TÜRKİYE
Syrians hurt in chemical attack treated in Turkey
Survivors from a chemical attack on Tuesday in Idlib have been rushed across the border to Turkey to be treated.
Men ride a motorbike past a hazard sign at a site hit by an airstrike on Tuesday in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017. The hazard sign reads, &quot;Danger, unexploded ammunition&quot;. / TRT
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2017

Turkish hospitals have admitted dozens of civilians injured in a suspected chemical weapons attack in the neighbouring northwestern Syrian province of Idlib on Tuesday.

Patients are fully sterilised on the Syrian side of the border and then transferred across the border to be loaded onto an ambulance and then transferred to a Turkish hospital in the city of Reyhanli.

One survivor on Tuesday's attack, Weda Ajaj, said she could not even recall how she came to be laying on a hospital bed in Turkey.

"I was at home with my family. We were sleeping and woke up with the explosion. We have been affected by the gas. We could not stand up. We kept falling down," the 24-year-old said.

"I felt feeling dizzy and nauseous. I couldn't breath. Tears were coming from my eyes. Then I lost myself. I have opened my eyes at this hospital in Turkey. I do not remember anything. I do not know what happened to my husband and my two children."

TRT World's Middle East reporter Ediz Tiyansan has the latest from the Cilvegozu border crossing in Turkey's Hatay province, where Turkish emergency services have been receiving victims.

SOURCE:TRT World
