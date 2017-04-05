The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Wednesday reported that warplanes had again launched air strikes on opposition-held Khan Shaykhun in Idlib province.

SOHR reported that five air strikes had hit the area, but did not identify the number of fatalities, injuries or which warplanes were involved.

Regime air strikes on Tuesday and a suspected chemical or nerve agent attack killed more than 70 people, including 20 children and 17 women.

SOHR said those killed had died from suffocation and the effects of a toxic gas.

Citing medical sources who described the air strikes as a "toxic gas attack," SOHR reported that many people had choked or fainted, and some had foam coming out of their mouths.

On Wednesday, the US government said it believed the potent nerve agent sarin was used in the attack.

It also said the attack was "almost certainly" carried out by forces loyal to regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Turkey's Health Ministry on Wednesday said its findings indicated a chemical attack.

Health Minister Recep Akdag made the announcement, a day after Turkey ferried 30 victims of the assault across the border for treatment.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan spoke with some of them at a hospital near the Turkish-Syrian border.

Russia blames opposition

On Wednesday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konoshenkov said the regime hit a rebel chemical weapons depot.

"From 11:30am to 12:30pm local time, Syrian aviation made a strike on a large terrorist ammunition depot and a concentration of military hardware in the eastern outskirts of Khan Shaykhun town," Konoshenkov said.

"On the territory of the depot, there were workshops which produced chemical warfare munitions."

But the opposition has vehemently denied the claims, labelling them "lies."

Syrian rebel commander of the Free Idlib Army Hasan Haj Ali, said no opposition military positions in the area were targeted on Tuesday.

"Everyone saw the plane while it was bombing with gas," he said.

"Likewise, all the civilians in the area know that there are no military positions there, or places for the manufacture [of weapons]. The various factions of the opposition are not capable of producing these substances."