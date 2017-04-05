WORLD
Car bomb targets Somali cafe killing seven
The attack took place near the Somali Ministry of Internal Security in the capital city Mogadishu. No group has so far claimed responsibility.
The destroyed cafe that was hit by a car bomb attack, in Mogadishu, Somalia, April 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2017

A car bomb rammed into a cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu near compounds housing government ministries on Wednesday, killing seven people.

Witnesses said the blast destroyed the cafe and damaged another, as well as three cars.

The incident occurred after the new Security Minister Mahamed Abuukar Islow took office and promised he would come up with a plan to tighten security.

"We have confirmed seven civilians were killed in the blast by Al Shabab," Abdifatah Omar Halane, spokesman for Mogadishu's mayor, told reporters at the scene.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but bombings are commonly carried out by Somalia's Al Shabab militant group who have threatened a "vicious war" against the country's new government.

Al Shabab, an Al Qaeda-aligned militant group, was forced out of the capital by African Union troops in 2011, but still controls parts of the countryside and carries out attacks against government, military and civilian targets seemingly at will in Mogadishu and regional towns.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
