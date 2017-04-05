Ask Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri and he'll tell you there is a risk of a civil unrest in his country where one in every four people is a refugee vying with locals for scarce jobs and resources.

Hariri has asked for a ten-fold increase in donations to take care of over a million Syrians who have fled conflict in neighbouring Lebanon.

The United Nations has appealed for $8 billion this year to deal with a humanitarian crisis that has resulted in food shortages and deprived thousands of children from education in Syria and the countries hosting the refugees.

World leaders met in Brussels on Wednesday to pledge financial support for the refugees as the UN warned contributions to the humanitarian aid effort fall way short of meeting the target.

In Lebanon, the refugee crisis is particularly dire.

Too much to handle

Lebanon hosts more than 1.2 million Syrian refugees. That's a significant number in a country with a total population of about 5 million people.

"Today, if you go around most of the host communities, there is a huge tension between the Lebanese and Syrians … I fear civil unrest," Hariri said, days ahead of the Brussels donor conference organised by Qatar, Kuwait, the European Union and the UN.

"I am going to make sure that the world understands that Lebanon is on the verge of a breaking point," he said, adding that the country has been "extremely lucky in making sure this crisis has not affected host communities, but we have stretched our luck."

Beirut has been complaining for years that it has been left on its own to shoulder a disproportionate number of refugees.

The spillover effect of the six-year war in Syria has cost Lebanon more than $18 billion, officials say.

Lebanon's gross domestic product (GDP), which represents the country's economic output, is down 0.3 percent as the flow of tourists has dried up.

A more obvious impact has been on the civic infrastructure.

In the town of Bar Elias, the population exploded with the refugee arrivals, exacerbating the garbage problem.

Authorities have had to deal with an increase in electricity consumption and many refugees aren't able to pay their bills.

The influx of families desperate for shelter has also pushed up rental prices.

More funds needed

Soon after the Syrian refugees started pouring into neighbouring countries, the UN launched a Regional Response Plan (RRP), a humanitarian aid project, in March 2012.