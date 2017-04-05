WORLD
2 MIN READ
The chemical attack in Syria through the social media lens
The heart wrenching images of dying children struggling to breathe and scattered bodies of men and women has hit home the reality of the Syrian conflict.
The suspected sarin gas attack has killed at least 72 civilians with many more injured. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2017

A chemical attack that killed more than 72 civilians in rebel-held northwestern Syria has prompted widespread outrage and calls for international action.

The graphic images of pain and suffering has sparked outrage on social media.

The shocking images have led to a global outcry.

Many are wondering when the suffering of Syrian people will end.

The misery of this man who lost his family members touched a nerve with many.

Witnesses have reported that hospitals were frantically trying to save children who were "dying and shivering -- from fear, from the lack of oxygen, from the effects of the chemicals. "

Rescue workers stripped off clothes from victims' bodies and poured water on them in a last-ditch effort to save their lives. The attack left victims gasping for air with foam coming out of their mouths.

The six-year war has devastated the infrastructure in the rebel-held areas with hospital buildings crumbling from bombardment.

And it's the children who have suffered the most.

All of this has prompted people to question when action will be taken to end the brutality.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
