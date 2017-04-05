A chemical attack that killed more than 72 civilians in rebel-held northwestern Syria has prompted widespread outrage and calls for international action.

The graphic images of pain and suffering has sparked outrage on social media.

The shocking images have led to a global outcry.

Many are wondering when the suffering of Syrian people will end.

The misery of this man who lost his family members touched a nerve with many.

Witnesses have reported that hospitals were frantically trying to save children who were "dying and shivering -- from fear, from the lack of oxygen, from the effects of the chemicals. "