What is the referendum about?

Turkish citizens will vote on whether to change their constitution which was adopted in 1982.

There are 18 proposed amendments but the most significant proposes to transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system. This would mean scrapping the position of prime minister. The presidency would change from a ceremonial position to an executive position.

The age of eligibility for lawmakers would also change from 25 to 18, and the number of parliamentarians would rise from 550 to 600. The president would have the power to appoint cabinet ministers and senior judges.

If passed, the amendments would also see presidential and parliamentary elections held at the same time every five years.

Who are the main parties and what do they want?

There are four main political parties in this referendum and they have formed two broad camps.

The ruling AK Party (Justice and Development Party) and MHP (Nationalist Movement Party) are campaigning in favour of "yes." They argue that a presidential system will bring about political stability and it will allow for a democratic transition of power.

The "no" camp is headed by the CHP (Republican People's Party) and HDP (Peoples' Democratic Party). They assert that a change in the system would lead to a one-man rule, lacking checks and balances.

How does it work?

Turks over the age of 18, in 81 cities across the country are eligible to vote.

Citizens living abroad have been able to vote from March 27 until April 9. Voting stations have been set up at 120 diplomatic missions in 57 countries. Ballot boxes have also been placed at six Turkish border posts and at some airports.

When does it take place?

Sunday, March 16 is voting day.

Polling stations will open at 8am and close at 5pm in the west regions and from 7am to 4pm in Turkey's eastern provinces. Results will start coming in later that night.

What is the voting process?

Voters can only cast their ballots in the areas where they live.

Ballots are white and brown with "evet" which means yes on the white side and "hayir", no, on the brown side. Votes are cast and then slipped into a transparent ballot box.