Britain and France on Wednesday renewed their call for Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad to leave office.

The fresh call came a day after a suspected chemical attack – allegedly by the regime – killed scores of people in a rebel-held area, eclipsing an international conference to promote peace.

Foreign ministers Boris Johnson of Britain and Jean-Marc Ayrault of France spoke during the international conference on Syria, which the European Union convened in Brussels in a bid to shore up stalled peace talks between Assad and his rivals.

"I simply don't see how Bashar al Assad can remain in charge after what he has already done," Johnson said. Of the 400,000 people who are estimated to have been killed in Syria, he is responsible for the vast majority of the butcher's bill," Johnson said.

You have to go a long way back in history to find a tyrant who has stayed in office in such circumstances.

Ayrault said the attack was a test for the new US President Donald Trump and his stance on Assad.

The future of Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, has always been the main point of contention blocking progress in talks.

The war has raged for more than six years, displacing millions and throwing civilians into dire humanitarian conditions.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports from Brussels.

UN calls for humanitarian aid