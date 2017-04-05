Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said ethnic cleansing was too strong a term to describe what was taking place in the country's Muslim-majority Rakhine region, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"I don't think there is ethnic cleansing going on," Suu Kyi told the BBC in an interview when asked if she would be remembered as the Nobel Peace Prize winner who ignored ethnic cleansing in her country.

"I think ethnic cleansing is too strong an expression to use for what is happening," said Suu Kyi, who is facing international criticism for her government's handling of a crisis in the Muslim-majority Rakhine region.