DARDPORA, Indian-administered Kashmir — Long before sunrise, when the call for prayer echoes across this misty border village, Bano Begum, 40, offers Fajr (morning) prayer.

After prayers, Begum makes breakfast – chapattis and tea – and also cooks dal and white rice for their lunch. She then kisses her sleeping son's forehead, and tells her sister-in-law to look after him. He will wake up later. By 7am, she begins her trek.

Every day, Begum walks uphill for about 30 minutes to reach her farmland. Ever since her husband Salam-ud-din Khatana was killed by the Indian military in 1995, she has been farming on her own.

"The lone fight for survival brought me to farming," she says. "I find my peace here."

Begum is one of hundreds of widows living in this high-altitude, isolated village whose men were killed fighting against Indian rule in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. The conflict between armed militants and the Indian forces began in the early 1990s.

Her husband, Khatana, was a member of Hizbul Mujahideen, the region's largest indigenous rebel outfit. He had voluntarily crossed over to Pakistan for arms training in 1992. He was killed in 1995 with four other rebels on the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border with Pakistan.

The LoC in north India's state of Jammu and Kashmir is dotted with high military check posts and barbed wire. During the height of the insurgency, it was a transit point for the Kashmiri youth to cross over to Pakistan for arms training, come back home, and fight for Azaadi, which means freedom in Kashmiri.

No other village in Kashmir has been so severely traumatised by the conflict as Dardpora: over 300 war widows and their distressed children live with heavy military presence, along the boundary where the violence never stops. Dardpora, or the "Home of Pain," has become a symbol for these widows; over the past two decades, they have come together to form a unique bond, finding strength in each other's losses, hopes and survival.

Their livelihood depended on their husbands' income, which had come from farming, and collecting firewood from the forests. With their husbands gone, these women have taken the lead.

Before Khatana joined the ranks of the insurgency, he used to take care of the farming and support the family financially.

"I would be always home like a queen," his widow says. "Now, I have to go to the farm regularly and make sure that the crop grows."

Begum has few resources and can't afford to hire any labourers. Instead, fellow widows in her neighbourhood help her with planting seeds and spraying fertilisers. Her brother does the hard labour; he ploughs the land with a pair of oxen for her. She returns the favour by working her brother's field and the fields of the other women too. The women in the village mostly grow rice, maize, walnuts, and pears.

Another challenge is the shortage of water here. The village lies in a drought-prone area.

"It would be very difficult to farm without other women's support," Begum says. "We help each other as we better realise each other's problems."

And Begum worries about her son. Jafar Khatana, who is now in his early 20s, is visually impaired. His handicap has left him homebound.

When Khatana was still alive, his family paid the price.

"The army would barge into my house and ask for weapons," Begum says, narrating the time when her husband was a militant.

After his death, she struggled to live in the isolated house, which was close to dense woods and ringed by snow-clad mountains. She was frequently intimidated, harassed, and accused of aiding and abetting Kashmiri rebels.

India shares 3,323 kilometres of its borderland with Pakistan, including the highly restive LoC in the contested Jammu and Kashmir regions.

To suppress popular revolt, India has turned Kashmir into the world's most elevated militarised zone. There are about 650,000 to 750,000 Indian armed forces deployed there, fighting insurgents who have never numbered more than 3,000.

After facing several military raids, Begum says, she abandoned her home and moved to her brother's house, a few miles away.

"I still haven't grieved properly," she says. "I keep trying to find things to cling to."

The armed conflict has affected women and children more than any group or class, especially widows and orphans, writes late sociologist Professor Bashir Ahmad Dabla in his book, Social Impact of Militancy in Kashmir. He put the figure of widows at 32,000 and orphans at 89,000.