Police used water cannon and tear gas to control protesters in Argentina during marches over the country's spiralling recession as labour unions challenged President Mauricio Macri in the first general strike since he took office 16 months ago.

The protests came as the country hosted a World Economic Forum meeting in the country's capital Buenos Aires with the attendance of hundreds of potential investors and foreign officials.

Teachers, factory workers, airport employees and the government customs agents who run Argentina's all-important grains export sector went on strike at midnight for 24 hours.

"The situation is dramatic," Julio Piumato, a spokesman for labor umbrella group CGT, said, adding that "wealth is being concentrated in the hands of a few at the same rate that poverty is growing."

"Urgent measures are needed to create employment. One out of every three Argentines is poor."