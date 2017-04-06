Turkey sent a letter to the United Nation, urging accountability for the Syrian regime over a chemical attack that killed more than 100 civilians, including children in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

Turkey's Permanent Mission to the UN confirmed that the letter was sent on Wednesday to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and to the US Ambassador Nikki Haley, who heads the UN Security Council.

"The use of chemical weapons cannot be allowed to continue with impunity any further, and the regime who has the blood of the Syrian people in its hands must be held accountable," Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu, Ankara's permanent representative to the UN, said in the letter.

After the attack, Washington put the blame on the Syrian regime, amid an ongoing fact-finding mission by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

TRT World spoke to Kharahman Haliscelik for more on this.