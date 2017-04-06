Postmortem results have revealed that chemical weapons were used in an attack in Syria's Khan Shaykhun, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Doctors from the World Health Organisation (WHO) who carried out the postmortems said victims showed symptoms consistent with reactions to a nerve agent.

"Some cases appear to show additional signs consistent with exposure to organophosphorus chemicals, a category of chemicals that includes nerve agents," WHO said in a statement.

WHO added victims had no apparent external injuries and died from a rapid onset of similar symptoms, including acute respiratory distress.

It said its experts in Turkey were giving guidance to overwhelmed health workers in Idlib on the diagnosis and treatment of patients, and medicines.

Representatives of the United Nations Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons also participated in the postmortems.

Turkey's health minister said the postmortem results will be examined in The Hague after Turkey.

The suspected chemical attack killed more than 100 people, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Thirty-two victims of Tuesday's attack were brought to Turkey, but three have subsequently died.

The US says the deaths were most likely caused by sarin nerve gas dropped by Syrian regime aircraft.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Hatay on Turkey's border with Syria.

Russia & regime deny Syrian regime is responsible for chemicals

Regime backer Russia said it believes poison gas had leaked from an opposition chemical weapons depot struck by Syrian bombs, adding the rebels had used the same chemical weapons in Aleppo last year.

The regime denied responsibility for the attack and says it does not use chemical weapons. The regime's foreign minister on Wednesday said ex-Al Qaeda affiliate Al Nusra Front and Daesh have been storing chemical weapons brought from other countries in urban and residential areas in Syria.

International concern at latest developments

US President Donald Trump accused the Syrian regime of going "beyond a red line" with the poison gas attack on civilians.