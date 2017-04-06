The Colombian government says it will launch an investigation into landslides that hit the southern Colombian town of Mocoa last week and killed at least 290 people, leaving thousands homeless in the southwest of the country.

The inquiry will focus on whether local officials had planned for a natural disaster and if building regulations in the area had been followed.

Survivors are battling to cope with their grief in what's being described as one of Colombia's worst natural disasters.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports