A roadside bomb killed at least 20 people in a minibus in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region on Thursday evening, the region's governor said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the governor blamed the Al Qaida-linked Al Shabab militant group.

Most of the victims were women, Ibrahim Aden Ali said. He called the blast a "national disaster."

Regional security official Nur Abdullahi said six other people were injured.

The massive bomb buried beside the road struck the vehicle near Golweyn village and largely destroyed it, Abdullahi said.