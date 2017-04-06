Russian investigators on Thursday carried out raids on acquaintances of the suspected St Petersburg metro bomber and made several arrests in the Russian port city.

During the raids, explosives were also found which authorities say are similar to the unexploded bomb found in the city's metro after Monday's suicide bombing.

"Explosives were in a similar amount that was used at Vosstaniya (metro station)," a security source said.

After evacuating residents from the residential building, the device was defused.

"We were told: the house is mined, get out quickly - Tatiana, St Petersburg resident

One resident, who gave his name only as Anatoly, said that he had seen police detain four young men occupying an eighth floor apartment next to his own.

Police obtained evidence which will now be sent for analysis.

"Objects relevant to the investigation were found during the search of the apartment where these people lived," the investigative committee probing the bombing said.

"They were all confiscated and sent for analysis."