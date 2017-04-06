Protestors marched in cities around Venezuela on Thursday as the country's opposition gained new impetus against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The spark for this wave of demonstrations was a move last week by the Supreme Court to assume control of the country's opposition-led congress in what demonstrators said was a lurch toward dictatorship.

The widely condemned decision was quickly overturned but protests are continuing.

"The objective is to put the magistrates on trial (and) get the government to publish an electoral timetable," opposition lawmaker Stalin Gonzalez told Caracas-based Union Radio.

This country has changed and wants to get out of the crisis.

"We live in dictatorship"