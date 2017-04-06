1. Sarin was discovered accidently by German scientists in pursuit of stronger pesticides

Gerhard Schrader and his team of scientists were working on developing pest-control in 1938 at the German chemical company IG Farben, when they accidently discovered "substance 146". They sprayed it over some insects and the results were shocking. It caused substantial damage to the pests' nervous systems and they died instantly.

During the experiments, Dr Schrader and his team accidentally came in contact with the substance and they were left crippled for a month.

Substance 146, also known as isopropyl methylfluorophosphate, was later renamed "sarin" – from the names of the four scientists who discovered it: GerhardSchrader, OttoAmbros, Gerhard Ritter, and Hans-Jürgen von der Linde

2. Sarin is highly toxic and can cause death within minutes

The World Health organisation says sarin is extremely lethal and "26 times" deadlier than cyanide. In its purest form it is colourless and tasteless, making it difficult to detect.

Sarin can be inhaled following its release into the air and has a drastic effect on human body, especially the nervous system. It acts as an "off-switch" for muscles and glands, blocking an enzyme, acetylcholinesterase, that is needed for the normal functioning of the nervous system.

With literally no control over their movements, the victim's blood pressure drops, vision blurs and pupils shrink. The chest becomes tight, making it difficult to breathe, lungs fill with fluid, and the mouth starts to foam, often with traces of blood. They also experience severe headaches, nausea and terrible body spasms. A person can die of asphyxiation within minutes.

The commonly available medicine for nerve agents like sarin is atropine sulphate. It eases the effects of cramping and irregular heart rate, and normalises breathing by opening up the airways and drying secretions.