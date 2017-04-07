The US Senate on Friday narrowly confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.

Presided over by Vice President Mike Pence, the 54-45 near party-line vote caps a partisan saga that has seen Republicans pursue what many call the ''nuclear option''.

Gorsuch's confirmation ends a 14-month vacancy on the court following the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

His death prompted a showdown between then President Barack Obama and the Republican-controlled chamber that confirms Supreme Court nominees.