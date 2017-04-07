POLITICS
Curing depression in Turkey
The World Health Organization has made depression the theme of this year's World Health Day.
Cases of depression have ballooned by almost 20 percent in a decade and is now the leading cause of health problems and disability worldwide. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2017

More than 3 million people in the world suffer from depression, according to the World Health Organization.

This year's World Health Day aims to bring attention to a sickness the WHO says costs the global economy almost a trillion dollars in lost productivity - and causes a lot of misery.

In Turkey, the Ministry of Health says the use of anti-depressants has increased by about 70 percent in the past five years.

And like the rest of the world, the most at risk are young adults and the elderly.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
