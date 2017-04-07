WORLD
2 MIN READ
Here's how Syrians are reacting online to US strikes on an Assad base
Syrians around the world woke up to news of a US strike on a Syrian military airbase. Many welcomed the move — but some are also cautious.
US President Donald Trump said the attack on Syrian air base was to prevent and deter the spread and use deadly chemical weapons. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2017

On Thursday night, the United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at an air base in Syria "in retaliation" for a chemical attack on opposition-held Idlib carried out by the Syrian regime. Here is what Syrians had to say:

The reactions were varied: 

Some Syrians were positive:

But some had their reservations:  

This tweet reads:  "The American strike is just like the hunter who pets his dog when it gets the prey a little late. We say again, nobody takes care of a dog to kill it."

 This tweet reads: "The countries are so excited and supporting the American strike. It seems like they own the right to condemn or refuse."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
