Swedish police have arrested a man in north Stockholm early Friday evening in connection with the truck attack which killed at least four people and injuring 15 others earlier in the day.

The man had confessed to driving a truck into a department store in the centre of the city, Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

The centre of Stockholm remains on lockdown after a Spendrups beer truck, which had been carjacked earlier, crashed into an upscale department store.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called the truck attack "an act of terrorism."

Swedish police also released a photo of a man who is wanted for questioning.

Police said they were also questioning two other people, but they are not suspected of any crime currently.

Witness Jan Granroth said, "we stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream. I looked out of the store and saw a big truck."

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

Shots were fired after the crash and Swedish television showed smoke coming out of the department store, and people were seen fleeing the scene.

Police are warning people to avoid central Stockholm around the downtown Sergels Torg square.

Public transport services including the subway has also been shutdown in the area.

Sweden's national rail company SJ said all trains to and from Stockholm's central station would be cancelled for the rest of the day.

The most recent such attack in Stockholm was on December 11, 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, detonated two devices, including one that killed him, in central Stockholm.