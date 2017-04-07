HATAY, Turkey - On Friday morning, the US launched missile strikes in Syria.

It was the first time the US struck a Syrian regime air base since the start of the six-year war.

While some Syrians were ecstatic at the US military response, others have expressed suspicion at the intentions of the global superpower.

Yahya Abu Anas,Vice President of a humanitarian aid organisation in Hatay Occupation in Syria: teacher

Syrians are happy. Why? Because the regime was hit.

I believe that the US is doing this for peace. And we support it because we support whoever strikes the regime. The US needs to continue with these strikes, and carry out more of them. As a next step, I think that Turkey and the US will cooperate and go into Syria.

And I believe that it is genuine because the US wants to have a say in what happens; the US wants peace. They want to ensure peace so that they, as the ones ensuring the peace, will be able to have a say in what happens in Syria.

Before, Assad was in America's hands. But now that Russia is standing by Assad, the US doesn't need him anymore. He stopped doing things that the US wanted.

Next, I think that the US will get rid of Assad, and put a leader in place that will heed the US's orders.

Generally speaking, besides Turkey, we don't want any other country to intervene in Syria. Turkey can strike. Now, as for the US, it will want to dominate, and yes, we have reason to fear this, but the thing is that we are most afraid of Assad. He is the most despotic one. The US is less cruel compared to him.

Wael Jaza, 50, painterOccupation in Syria: School principal

I think with these strikes, the situation might escalate. We want peace in our homeland so we can return. I don't want the opposition to form a separate state.

As for the the US's actions, I don't find the US strikes to be sincere. There is something behind this. This is an attack to divide Syria. The US is striking to split the country.

This morning for instance, we heard the US hit the opposition. At night it hits one, but in the morning, it goes and bombs the other side and civilians. That's why I don't find it genuine. Now, just as Russia struck a deal with Assad to get its share, the US took such an initiative to be able to form a Kurdish state.

Assad worked with the US and Russia. His end will be like Gaddafi's end. Someone who assaults his own people will have an end like that.

Hanati Afisi, 45, School administrator Occupation in Syria: Lawyer

This strikes weren't for us. This wasn't a solution, and it wasn't for us anyway. The strikes were for the US. Assad had told Obama before that he didn't have chemical weapons, but now look. This bombing is just for US interests, and nothing will change in Syria. They made a show of it for the Syrian people, but nothing new will happen, this is my personal opinion.

They are doing this now because there has never been as despotic a regime as there is now. If they were really doing this for us, the people, they should have taken action a long time ago. Before, when Obama was in power, Assad had said that he didn't have chemical weapons. He had said this, but Assad hit us with chemical weapons. There isn't a difference between Trump and Obama. They're the same. They're doing this for their own interests.

I want to tell the world that someone should take initiative to solve this issue. Enough is enough. We're sick and tired of seeing blood.

Abdel Qadir Bakiyya, 46, bazaar salesman Occupation in Syria: Hotel worker

Some people are happy, but they need to know that the planes that were hit were Syrian planes. They are the planes of our soldiers, how can I be happy about this?