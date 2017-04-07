REYHANLI, Turkey — Most of the survivors who were admitted to the state-run hospital in Turkey's southern border town of Reyhanli don't remember what happened to them after they heard a loud explosion on the morning of April 4. The bombs dropped by Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's warplanes on the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun that morning were laced with a nerve-damaging toxin called sarin, according to the Turkish government.

Omar Hamoud, a 24-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, can vividly recall the moment he was exposed to the deadly gas.

"It's a strong, overpowering smell," says Hamoud, who's receiving medical treatment at the hospital. "The moment it comes to you, something happens to your body. You can't think straight. Your eyes get a bit watery, but the main thing is breathing. You can't breathe."

It wasn't the first time Hamoud has experienced a chemical attack, he says. Before the Khan Shaykhun sarin attack, the Syrian regime had used other chemical weapons at least twice in the past few weeks. He said that he survived two chemical attacks in Hama province and one in Idlib.

Assad, the Syrian regime leader, has often been accused of using chemical weapons in the six-year war, especially chlorine gas. A month-and-a-half after Aleppo was recaptured by the forces loyal to him in December 2016, the Human Rights Watch released a report saying chemical weapons were part of the arsenal used to retake the city.

On April 4, at around 5:00 am, Assad regime forces dropped what Hamoud says was a chemical bomb in a city called Souran, which is in the northwestern province of Hama. He survived the attack, and made a hasty escape northwards. At about 6:30 am, regime forces hit the town of Khan Shaykhun in the province of Idlib, killing over 80 people and injuring several hundred. Hamoud was among those hit in Khan Shaykhun as well.

Hamoud explained that the Idlib attack that captured media attention was only part of a broader push by Assad's forces that also affected Hama province, and which involved other chemical attacks, including in Souran.

Technically, there is a ceasefire in place, brokered by Russia, Syria and Iran, that should prevent the warring factions from fighting. That, according to Hamoud, is not happening on the ground.

A gruelling battle had broken out between the regime forces and the opposition in several villages and towns in Hama. In late March, Hamoud says, he was part of the rebel operation that won back control over Souran in Hama. He says the city was captured by an Iranian Shia militia named "Quwat-ul-Khasa" the previous week.

By the evening of April 3, the regime forces engaged with rebels in a treacherous, street-to-street battle and regained control over Souran, he says. "The fight continued all night and by morning we took Mardes [a neighbouring town]," Hamoud says.

Speaking with five years experience as a rebel fighter, he said the regime forces have launched chemical warfare several times in the past to try to reclaim territory when the rebels had won strategic locations.

Indeed, the gas attacks have both physical and psychological impact. Hamoud and his fellow fighters were exhausted from fighting throughout the night, only to face the gas attack in the morning. They held a position in Souran in an abandoned house with graffiti on its walls that read, "Stop fighting or Assad will burn you all."

"We heard a loud explosion," he says. "I saw my friends shaking and unable to walk straight. I started to feel dizzy and realised we had been hit by something poisonous."

Hamoud said that he had suffered a similar attack about a month earlier, when the rebel offensive was at its peak in the quest to take over Souran, and, like most rebels, he knew how to respond to it. He doesn't remember the exact date of that attack, however.

The key to defending himself against the toxic assaults, he said, lies in Coca Cola or any similar fizzy drink.

"We carry cola bottles in our pouches," he says, "When the attack happens, we pour them on a piece of cloth and breathe through it. It makes breathing easier."