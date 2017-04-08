ETA's Struggle for National Liberation: No Freedom, Then Fear Us

For over 50 years ETA has been at the front-page of almost every news outlet in Spain.

The headlines persistently denounced bloody terrorist attacks, unsuccessful negotiation attempts with the central government and a strongly-felt economic and social crisis in the Basque country.

Following half a century of armed struggle for independence, why lay down arms now? To say ETA has failed undermines the ideological legacy of their fight for independence; but to say that ETA has failed militarily, is indeed what many had predicted before they announced a permanent ceasefire in January 2011. ETA is designated as a terrorist organisation by Spain, France, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

ETA's acronym stands for Euskadi Ta Askatasuna "Basque Homeland and Freedom" and was established as a revolutionary national movement in 1968 to unify the North East of Spain and the South West of France. Regions that visibly share a distinct language and cultural identity that is unique and, interestingly enough, untraceable to anthropologists around the world.

Spain is divided into what is known as Autonomous Communities that grant various regions limited autonomy; for example, they have a different police body or sovereignty over their financial expenditure. Separatists are not only driven because they yearn to preserve their language and culture, but also the revenues produced by the Basques goes to the capital – where the art of hiding corruption is a national sport in Spanish politics.

The Basque Liberation movement is also intrinsically an anti-colonial movement concerned with preserving local traditions against cultural imperialism. As such ETA is a movement largely supported by farmers, priests, students and the working class in general. The armed group has also been linked to other organizations labelled as terrorist by the international community such as La FARC, Hamas, the IRA and the PLO. As one undercover journalist discovered in his investigations "they regard themselves as brothers, as comrades".

The militant group and their supporters were freedom-fighters and reached their peak of popularity under Franco's dictatorship as they inspired and symbolized broad-spectrum resistance against the regimes violence and oppression across Spain. However, the violence of the regime only birthed more violence in the pursuit of independence.

Violence in the Basque region should not be entirely attributed to the group since the central government was responsible for plunging the region into more violence after they sponsored a death squad known as the GAL during the 80's – the most violent period since ETA's inception. The GAL was assembled to target ETA members but many civilians were killed even though they had no proven affiliation to ETA.

New Era, New Politics

Historically, Euskadi or the Basque Country had a very different aura, you could feel the discomfort on people's faces as soon as you mentioned ETA in public spaces – it was a very sensitive subject regardless of which side you were on.

The post-Franco period in Spain is famously referred to as "La Transicion", the transition to democracy, and is key in understanding why ETA split physically and ideologically.

In this new era for Spain, the doors to democracy were slowly opening ways to new political expressions and ETA no longer had the basis to pursue independence through violence. As such ETA divided into "ETA military" and "ETA political", those who wanted to continue the armed struggle and those who believed in the democratic way. "ETA political" manifested in the political party, Herri Batasuna, which was officially formed in 1986.

During the mid-80s and 90s the debate across Spain was whether to legitimize the party since they never publically condemned ETA's violence. If they had done so it would have implied that their use of violence was a mistake and hence all the lives lost were in vain.

There was widespread support for the party which was in fact a coalition of several far-left groups. The support of the general public towards ETA's political wing was indicated through Euskadi flags hanging in balconies, weekly protests on Thursdays to demand the party's legalization, and unlike the rest of Spain – showing a Spanish flag in public had very strong connotations and was associated with fascism.