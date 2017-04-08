WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 20 dead in Myanmar boat accident
Thirty people were rescued while some are still missing after the unlit boat carrying wedding guests collided with a cargo ship on a river in the port city of Pathein.
At least 20 dead in Myanmar boat accident
The wedding guests were crossing to the other side of the river after attending the ceremony in Pathein. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2017

At least 20 people drowned as a wooden boat carrying 60 wedding guests sank after smashing into a cargo ship in southwestern Myanmar on Friday.

Thirty people were rescued and some are still missing after the unlit boat collided with a cargo ship on a river in Pathein, a port city west of the commercial capital Yangon.

The wedding guests were crossing to the other side of the river after attending a ceremony in Pathein.

"Altogether 16 women and four men were killed in the boat accident," regional MP Aung Thu Htwe said.

"We estimate nine people are still missing," he said, adding that some 30 people had been rescued alive the night before.

RECOMMENDED

Rescuers were still looking for survivors, witnesses said.

"The authorities at the port are looking into the cause of the crash," said Kyaw Myint, a local government official.

The regional government will help arrange funerals, he said.

Marine accidents are common in Myanmar, where many people rely for transport on crowded and dilapidated boats.

Seventy-three people died in a ferry accident in October last year, and 64 in an accident in March 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide