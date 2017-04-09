US President Donald Trump's promised wall between the US and Mexico might not only keep immigrants out of the country; it could drive some animals to extinction.

The narrative around the wall has mostly revolved around the negative effects of the wall on human society. The impact on nature has not been discussed much.

Experts say at least 80 endangered or threatened species would be impacted by the wall which will pass through wildlife reserves on both the US and Mexican sides of the border.

Species at risk will include the jaguar, wolves, deer, and the mountain lion, which is critically endangered with a population of less than 100.