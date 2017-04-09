WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump's wall could drive animals to extinction
Experts say the promised wall along the Mexican border will not just impact humans. Dozens of endangered animals that move freely across the line will face debilitating conditions, including loss of access to food and water.
Trump's wall could drive animals to extinction
A shelter for migrants in Tijuana, Mexico highlights wildlife with a mural of a coyote. (November 14, 2016) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 9, 2017

US President Donald Trump's promised wall between the US and Mexico might not only keep immigrants out of the country; it could drive some animals to extinction.

The narrative around the wall has mostly revolved around the negative effects of the wall on human society. The impact on nature has not been discussed much.

Experts say at least 80 endangered or threatened species would be impacted by the wall which will pass through wildlife reserves on both the US and Mexican sides of the border.

Species at risk will include the jaguar, wolves, deer, and the mountain lion, which is critically endangered with a population of less than 100.

RECOMMENDED

The wall will make it harder for animals to move and breed, and effectively destroy their natural habitats.

"Having a physical barrier such as a wall would prevent animals from reaching the north or south and finding water or finding shelter," El Pinacata and Gran Desierto Reserves Head of Natural Resources Miguel Angel Grageda said.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'