Air strikes have struck Syria's town of Urum al-Joz in rebel-controlled Idlib province on Saturday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Civil Defence rescue service.

The attack, believed to have been carried out by Russian aircraft, killed at least 18 people, including five children, said the Observatory. The death toll is expected to rise, it added.

The Civil Defence service said that the two air raids on the town on Saturday afternoon have killed 19 and wounded 22.

Pressure mounts on Assad

Turkey remains committed to a ceasefire in Syria, but Russia must stop insisting that Bashar al Assad should remain in office, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Cavusoglu also said he told his Russian counterpart that Moscow did not take the necessary steps in the face of breaches in the Syrian ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Iraq's influential Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr also called on the regime's leader to step down and spare his country further bloodshed.

Sadr, who commands a large following among the urban poor of Baghdad and the southern cities, is the first Iraqi Shia political leader to urge Assad to step down.

Defeating Daesh