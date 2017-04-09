Tanzania has started work on innovative technology like 3D printed products, drones, and robots to help the country's services sector.

The innovation offers the country a cheap and fast way to create jobs, products, and businesses.

It would also help to solve Dar es Salaam's pollution problem as thousands of tonnes rubbish could turn into life-saving medical equipment and other vital products.

"There is no place in Tanzania that makes medical tools, so I think it can have a really big impact. People can be saved more because they don't have to wait for tools to come in. If a doctor has a 3D printer and they need a specific tool for the patient, they can print it right there," said Adella Salum, project assistant, Refab Printers.