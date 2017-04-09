US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned of taking further actions "as necessary" in Syria two days after US missile strikes in the war-torn country.

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate president pro tempore Orrin Hatch, Trump gave details on the missile strike on the Shayrat military air field.

US warships in the Mediterranean fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at about 3:40am Syria time (late Thursday in Washington, 0040 GMT Friday) at the air base located near Homs in central Syria.

Degrading Syrian regime's ability

US intelligence indicated that "Syrian military forces operating from this air field were responsible for the chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians in southern Idlib Province, Syria, that occurred on April 4," Trump wrote.