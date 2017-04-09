WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bombings at two churches in Egypt kill dozens
The first blast, in a church north of Cairo in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta, kills at least 27 people, while another 11 die in a suicide attack at a church in Alexandria.
Bombings at two churches in Egypt kill dozens
Egyptians gather in front of a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 9, 2017

Two separate bombings in churches in Egypt killed at least 38 people and injured dozens others on Sunday, officials said.

A suicide bomber killed at least 11 people and injured 21 in front of a church in Alexandria, Egyptian state television and the health ministry said.

The blast occurred hours after a bombing rocked a Coptic church in Tanta in Egypt's Nile Delta, killing at least 27 people and injuring 60.

Daesh claimed responsibility for both attacks.

The first blast took place during a Palm Sunday mass at the Mar Girgis Coptic Church in the city of Tanta, about 120 kilometres from Cairo, an Interior Ministry official said.

Local media showed footage from inside the church in Tanta, where a large number of people gathered around what appeared to be lifeless, bloody bodies covered with paper.

TRT World spoke with Cairo-based journalist Sean David Hobbs for the latest.

RECOMMENDED

Pope condemns blast

Pope has condemned the blast and appealed to terrorists, arms manufacturers and traffickers to stop.

Grand Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, head of Egypt's Al-Azhar has condemned the attack, calling it a "despicable terrorist bombing that targeted the lives of innocents."

Christians make up around 10 percent of Egypt's population and have repeatedly been targeted by militant groups.

Tanta was also the site of another attack earlier this month when a policeman was killed and 15 were injured after a bomb exploded near a police training centre.

A suicide bombing claimed by Daesh at Cairo's largest Coptic cathedral killed at least 25 people and wounded 49 in December.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'