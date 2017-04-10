Boniface Mwangi is a famous youth leader in Kenya. He happens be a famous photojournalist, too. Armed with his camera, the 33-year-old has strived to expose social inequality and endemic political corruption. Featured in TIME Magazine's "Next Generation Leaders" list in 2015, Mwangi has now decided to launch a bid to take his fight to the country's parliament.

The parliamentary and presidential elections in Kenya are slated for early August, and young Mwangi will campaign for the Stahere Constituency in the capital city of Nairobi.

Many other young Kenyans have decided to fight the electoral battle, too. They believe the country's political establishment, which has been mired in corruption and largely dominated by older politicians, needs to be reinvented by young, untainted leaders. They share common idealistic views and come from various fields, such as journalism, law and academia. They are trying to cultivate support from the country's youthful population — 60 percent of the population is under the age of 25.

On Transparency International's index of corruption perceptions, Kenya ranked 145th last year, alongside Gambia, Nicaragua and Madagascar. The social and economic inequalities are widespread with 44 million Kenyans living below the poverty line, according to the United Nations.

The brazen crookedness in the government and the extraordinary suffering of people is fuelling the youth outrage nationwide. Mwangi's activism is but one way in which that anger is being expressed.

Mwangi has a personal story of hardship caused by corrupt state officials. At 15, he was expelled from a correctional high school for exposing unprofessional practices among the teaching staff.

He asked his mother to send him a camera to gather evidence. He then secretly took photos of teachers mistreating and abusing children in one such correctional school. He then dispatched a set of pictures to Shariff Nassir, who was then Minister of Home Affairs, with an attached letter explaining how toxic the country's correctional schools were for disadvantaged children. The move backfired: Mwangi was expelled from the school.

"The ministry never responded. That was the end of my high school education," Mwangi wrote in his book Unbounded, which was published in October 2016.

Mwangi did not stop there, however. The expulsion strengthened his resolve to continue fighting against social injustice. Instead of a formal education, he is self-taught.

While Mwangi was focused on improving his life through self-directed study, he faced a personal loss. His mother died of liver cancer when he was just 17. The tragedy left Mwangi emotionally vulnerable.

"That day, I was forced to become an adult. I had a penchant for picking fights, especially when I believed I was right," he said. "My mother's death changed all that. I had to stay away from trouble."

Becoming a photographer

Mwangi began to sell used books on the streets of Nairobi. After work, he would grab the camera his mother had gifted him, and hit the poor corners of Nairobi.

His works reflect the life in Nairobi's biggest dumpsite, and places the homeless people in the right social context. His pictures also exposed the police brutality, land grabs and the awful prison conditions.

The body of his work embodies everything from economic inequality to corruption to human rights abuse.

Mwangi gradually transitioned from a bookseller to professional photographer, as he began his career at The Standard, one of Kenya's leading newspapers, in 2007. He found himself covering the disputed presidential election that ended up triggering tribal violence.

The country had completely ignored the historic tribal divisions between ethnic groups created by the "divide and rule" policy of the British Empire. The violence shook Kenyan society, as the divisions stared at them like a freshly gaping wound.