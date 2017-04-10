A video of police officers dragging a passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight as it waited to depart from Chicago's O'Hare Airport sparked an uproar on Monday on social media.

Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted the video on Facebook. Her husband, Tyler Bridges, said United offered $400 and then $800 vouchers and a hotel stay for volunteers to give up their seats. When no one volunteered, a United manager came on the plane and announced that passengers would be chosen at random.

"We almost felt like we were being taken hostage," Tyler Bridges said. "We were stuck there. You can't do anything as a traveller. You're relying on the airline."

Other passengers on Flight 3411 are heard saying, "Please, my God," ''What are you doing?" ''This is wrong," ''Look at what you did to him" and "Busted his lip."

The passenger told the manager that he was a doctor who needed to see patients in the morning, Bridges said.

Two officers tried to reason with the man before a third came aboard and pointed at the man "basically saying, 'Sir, you have to get off the plane,'" Bridges added. That's when the altercation happened.

A spokesman for the airline insisted that employees had no choice but to contact authorities to remove the man.

The airline was trying to make room for four of its employees on the Sunday evening flight to Louisville, Kentucky. The four United employees boarded the plane after the incident.

A few minutes later, the man who was removed from the plane returned, looking dazed and saying he had to get home, Bridges said. Officers followed him to the back of the plane. Another man travelling with high school students stood up at that point and said they were getting off the plane, Bridges said.

About half of the passengers followed before United told everyone to get off, he said.