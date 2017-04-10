Spain's Sergio Garcia won the 81st US Masters at the first playoff hole on Sunday, after 73 failed attempts to land his long-awaited first major title.

Garcia achieved his long-sought triumph over England's Justin Rose, the 2016 Rio Olympic champion and 2013 US Open winner, after they finished tied on nine-under par 279 after 72 holes at Augusta National.

"It's been such a long time coming," said Garcia. "I felt today the calmest I ever felt on a major Sunday."