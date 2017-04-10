A Pakistani military court sentenced an Indian accused of espionage to death on Monday, reports said. India has described the move as "premeditated murder."

Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav, who also goes by the alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, was arrested on March 3 last year in the restive Pakistani province of Balochistan. The region is known for its long-running conflict between Pakistani security forces and a militant separatist movement.

The Pakistani military said in a statement that the accused man had confessed to being tasked by India's intelligence service with planning, coordinating and organising espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan with the aim to "destabilise and wage war against Pakistan."

The military did not announce any date for the execution.

India warns against hanging

New Delhi slammed Pakistan's decision, saying any move to execute the Indian national would be "premeditated murder."

"If this sentence against an Indian citizen, awarded without observing basic norms of law and justice, is carried out, the government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.