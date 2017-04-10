More than 1.2 million Turkish expatriates have voted abroad in Turkey's constitutional referendum, the Supreme Election Board (YSK) said on Sunday.

Voting on proposed constitutional changes looking to shift the political system from parliamentary to presidential has taken place at 120 polling stations in 57 countries since March 27.

Approximately 2.9 million Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in the referendum.

With polling stations closed in Europe, votes will be transferred on Monday to Turkey where they will be counted on April 16 .

About 70,000 people voted at customs gates in Turkey with ballot boxes at the borders due to remain open until referendum day.

Tense atmosphere

The voting in Europe began amid a diplomatic standoff between Turkey and Germany after German authorities cited security concerns and banned rallies by Turkish ministers who favour a presidential system.

Several German politicians have also publicly campaigned against the proposed presidential system, drawing sharp criticism from the Turkish government and accusations of interfering in Turkey's internal affairs.

Tension also grew between Turkey and the Netherlands after Dutch authorities barred two Turkish ministers from addressing the expat community ahead of the referendum.