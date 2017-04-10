Venezuela erupted into the fifth day of violent protests in a week on Monday, as President Nicolas Maduro travelled to Cuba seeking support from fellow leftist leaders at a regional gathering.

Opposition supporters have been protesting a grinding economic crisis and an erosion of democracy under the leftist president, in the first sustained wave of anti-government demonstrations in three years.

"This is a battle of resistance. We will see who gets tired first: us of fighting, or them of repressing us," said the deputy speaker of the opposition-majority congress, Freddy Guevara.

The streets of Caracas and several other Venezuelan cities have been the scene of running clashes in recent days, with police firing tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon as demonstrators hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails.

One protester was killed on Thursday. Dozens of people have been wounded or arrested.

TRT World spoke to Caracas-based journalist Juan Carlos Lamas for more details.

Economic crisis

Maduro is fighting efforts to force him from power over an economic crisis marked by severe shortages and the world's highest inflation.

His popularity, already pummelled by the three-year recession, sank further last week when he and his allies sought to tighten their grip with a Supreme Court decision to assume the functions of the opposition-led congress.

The move sparked outcry among a population already suffering from triple-digit inflation and widespread shortages of basic goods.