Families have started burying their loved ones after deadly bombings at two Coptic Christian churches on Palm Sunday, a significant day for most Christian denominations. The attacks took the lives of at least 44 and injured dozens more.

Daesh claimed responsibility for both attacks in the Nile Delta cities of Tanta and Alexandria. They came weeks before a planned visit by Catholic Pope Francis, intended to show support for Egypt's Christian minority.

Egyptian Christians wept with rage on Monday as they recovered the bodies of loved ones killed in the bombings. Many are furious at a state they believe can no longer protect them from those bent on their murder.

At the Tanta University hospital morgue, security forces held back families who were trying to get inside to search for loved ones.

"Why are you preventing us from entering now? Where were you when all this happened?" shouted one woman looking for a relative. Some appeared in total shock, their faces pale and unmoving. Others wept openly as women wailed in mourning.

TRT World's Ben Said has this report.

Security lapse?

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi promised to protect the Christian minority as part of a campaign against extremism. But Copts in Tanta said security was almost non-existent on Sunday despite repeated warnings in recent weeks.