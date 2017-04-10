CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Ethiopian rock band is breaking barriers
Jano's music is fast becoming a popular Ethiopian export and the group is set to release its second album in a few months.
Jano hopes their unique flare will lead them towards becoming the first internationally acclaimed rock band from Ethiopia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 10, 2017

​Ethiopian rock band Jano has shot to fame for fusing traditions and bringing people together through their music.

Jano's riffs and beats are far from the reggae, jazz and pop currently dominating Ethiopia's airwaves.

"It was a huge risk because rock music is not so famous here," Mikeal Hailu, the band's musical director and lead guitarist, said. "Trying to defy that and have our way of doing things, and have our own perspective of this music here in Ethiopia was a little scary."

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
