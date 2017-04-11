WORLD
Grief goes digital as Slovenian tombstones interact with mourners
A firm in Slovenia is manufacturing digital headstones that play multimedia content on graves. The tombstones give brief information on the deceased and activates the content when a mourner stands in front of it for a few seconds.
Installed at the Pobrezje cemetery in Slovenia, the 48-inch screens are weather and vandal-proof. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2017

A firm in Slovenia is manufacturing interactive digital headstones on graves that play multimedia content.

Installed at the Pobrezje cemetery in northeastern Slovenia, the 48-inch screens are weather and vandal-proof.

They are part of digitally interactive tombstones which can be programmed with a smartphone app to run an entire funeral ceremony automatically, including pictures, pre-recorded speech and video or music.

The inventors say it's their way of bringing afterlife into the 21st century.

TRT World'sSourav Roy has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
