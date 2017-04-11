April 11, 2017
A firm in Slovenia is manufacturing interactive digital headstones on graves that play multimedia content.
Installed at the Pobrezje cemetery in northeastern Slovenia, the 48-inch screens are weather and vandal-proof.
They are part of digitally interactive tombstones which can be programmed with a smartphone app to run an entire funeral ceremony automatically, including pictures, pre-recorded speech and video or music.
The inventors say it's their way of bringing afterlife into the 21st century.
TRT World'sSourav Roy has more details.
SOURCE:TRT World