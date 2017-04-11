WORLD
2 MIN READ
Malala receives highest UN honour
Pakistani education activist, Malala Yousafzai, becomes the youngest Messenger of Peace.
Malala receives highest UN honour
Malala Yousafzai with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2017

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai a UN Messenger of Peace on Monday to promote girls education.

At 19, Yousafzai is the youngest Messenger of Peace, the highest honour given by the UN for an initial period of two years. She was also the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when she was 17.

"You are not only a hero, but you are a very committed and generous person," Guterres told Yousafzai.

Other current Messengers of Peace include actor Leonardo di Caprio, for climate change, actor Charlize Theron, whose focus is prevention of HIV and elimination of violence against women, and actor Michael Douglas, whose focus is disarmament.

Yousafzai has become a regular speaker on the global stage, and visited refugee camps in Rwanda and Kenya last July to highlight the plight of refugee girls from Burundi and Somalia.

"Second life"

RECOMMENDED

The Pakistani education activist came to prominence when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head in 2012 as she was leaving school in Pakistan's Swat Valley, northwest of the country's capital Islamabad.

She was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny girls an education.

"The extremists tried all their best to stop me, they tried to kill me and they didn't succeed," Yousafzai said on Monday.

Now this is a new life, this is a second life and it is for the purpose of education.

She now lives in Britain, where she received medical treatment after she was shot.

Yousafzai said that when she finishes secondary school in June, she would like to study philosophy, politics and economics at university.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat