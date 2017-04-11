WORLD
2 MIN READ
Poll suggests more than half of Americans approve of Syria air strikes
The Trump administration fired 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian air field on Friday in response to a chemical attack on the town of Khan Shaykhun last Tuesday.
Poll suggests more than half of Americans approve of Syria air strikes
The United States on April 7 warned it was ready to hit Syria again after targeting an air base in a strike that infuriated Moscow and fueled calls for a new diplomatic push to end the war in Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2017

A CBS poll said 57 percent of Americans approved of last week's US air strike targeting the Syrian regime's air field. Washington says its missiles destroyed twenty percent of the regime's fighter planes.

The strike was in response to the chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, a town in Idlib, in which more than eighty people died.

However, some critics of the US strike believe President Donald Trump should stick to his "America First" policy, while others argue that he should have sought Congressional approval before carrying out the strikes.

"President Trump should come to Congress and come up with a whole plan. You can't just do a one-off," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "I'd be very leery of repeating Iraq's mistake and putting a whole lot of troops in Syria."

RECOMMENDED

Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, argued the Trump administration's decision was "on sound legal footing."

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has more from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat