Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte enjoys 83 percent approval ratings despite mounting concerns of human rights abuses.

Rights groups have raised concerns over Duterte's war on drugs that has killed 8,000 in the war on drugs, while there have also been allegations that he ordered the assassination of former political opponents.

But many residents of Manila say they feel safer and attribute that to the president.

"With this drug thing, we love what our president is doing, because they are criminals and they are going to destroy our children, our grandchildren and the future generation," said a Duterte supporter, Anne-Marie.