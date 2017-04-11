The United States is ready to solve the North Korean "problem" without China if necessary, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

The US Navy's USS Carl Vinson strike group was steaming towards the region in a show of force as Washington signalled it may act to shut down Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities.

"North Korea is looking for trouble," Trump wrote on Twitter. "If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A."

North Korean state media warned of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of US aggression.

"Our revolutionary strong army is keenly watching every move by enemy elements with our nuclear sight focused on the US invasionary bases not only in South Korea and the Pacific operation theatre but also in the US mainland," the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said.

Pyongyang called the deployment of US warships to the Korean peninsula a "reckless act of aggression" and warned of "catastrophic consequences."

"This goes to prove that the US reckless moves for invading the DPRK have reached a serious phase," a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said according to state news agency KCNA. "The DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the US."

"We will take the toughest counteraction against the provocateurs in order to defend ourselves by powerful force of arms," the foreign ministry spokesman added.

"We will hold the US wholly accountable for the catastrophic consequences to be entailed by its outrageous actions."